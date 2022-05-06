ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrogate and Lloyd Kerry hope for a successful end to his playing career

Harrogate will be hoping Lloyd Kerry will be fit enough to start one final match before his retirement this summer, when they host Sutton in the Sky Bet League Two finale.

Manager Simon Weaver was hoping Josh Falkingham would be fit enough to be included in the squad, but he has not made the required progress.

Lewis Page is another who is a doubt for the game and has to complete training pain-free ahead of the match.

Mark Oxley, Ryan Fallowfield, and Will Smith, plus loan duo Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards, who have already returned to their parent clubs, will all be out.

Sutton could have captain Craig Eastmond return for the final match of the season.

The midfielder has missed United’s last three matches since suffering an injury in their 1-0 win over Newport earlier this month.

Sutton will look to bounce back after their 19-game unbeaten home run was ended by Bradford last weekend.

Richie Bennett came off at half time in the match, and if the manager does choose to make any changes Omar Bugiel could be preferred instead up front.

Comments / 0

#Harrogate#United
