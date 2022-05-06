ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics: weekend early voting in Athens, candidates forum in Jefferson

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
Voting (WSB-TV)

The first week of early voting in Athens extends into the weekend, with Saturday voting at the Elections Office on Washington Street in downtown Athens. More early voting sites will open next weekend, with voters casting ballots in advance of elections that wrap up on May 24. There are races for Mayor, Athens-Clarke County Commission, and Clarke County School Board on local ballots, as well as legislative, congressional, US Senate, and gubernatorial primaries.

The eight Republicans in the race to replace 10th District Congressman and candidate for Secretary of State Jody Hice stage another debate, a Saturday showdown in Jackson County: it’s set for 3 o’clock tomorrow at the Jackson County Ag Center in Jefferson.

