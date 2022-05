There’s been a number of video game to TV or film adaptations of late which have not gone down too badly considering their often poor reputation. Whether you’ve been into watching Tom Holland play Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film, or Paramount’s new Halo TV series, they seem to be doing rather well. These few corkers have given us all hope that good video game adaptations can exist. While HBO has given away very little officially about its on screen adaptation of The Last Of Us, which is reported to release next year, fans who have seen filming out and about have been picking up small photos and clips here and there.

