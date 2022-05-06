ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwK2c_0fUqVxGu00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brookfield Renewable BEP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $95.03 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $90.49 million.

• Sprott SII is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ocugen OCGN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Frontier Communications FYBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Orthofix Medical OFIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $104.35 million.

• Hyzon Motors HYZN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.04 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $257.72 million.

• Calumet Specialty CLMT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $841.30 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment MITT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.01 million.

• Athersys ATHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $690.00 thousand.

• Capital Product Partners CPLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $118.02 million.

• TransAlta TAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $424.88 million.

• Vistra VST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• TELUS TU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Fluor FLR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Brookfield Bus BBU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enbridge ENB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $792.27 million.

• AES AES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Under Armour UAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Brookfield Business BBUC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spire SR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $843.75 million.

• Telesat TSAT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.72 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OFS Capital OFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $11.96 million.

• Guild Holdings GHLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $286.99 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust ABR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $83.84 million.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $246.15 million.

• AT&T T is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Marcus & Millichap MMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $317.80 million.

• Innovid CTV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.37 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Construction Partners ROAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $217.66 million.

• Broadwind BWEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.52 million.

• Meridian Bioscience VIVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $99.54 million.

• Immunogen IMGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $21.47 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• GrafTech International EAF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $377.83 million.

• Qurate Retail QRTEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $547.37 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• TELUS Intl TIXT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ChannelAdvisor ECOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $42.08 million.

• inTest INTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• O2Micro Intl OIIM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Century Casinos CNTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.10 million.

• Gray Television GTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $803.97 million.

• Essent Gr ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• E W Scripps SSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $567.16 million.

• NRG Energy NRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Proto Labs PRLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $122.02 million.

• Koppers Hldgs KOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $426.67 million.

• ACM Research ACMR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AdvanSix ASIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $481.77 million.

• Interface TILE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $283.83 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $460.38 million.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Global Partners GLP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Cigna CI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $43.41 billion.

• DraftKings DKNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $414.36 million.

• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $116.66 million.

• Under Armour UA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Blonder Tongue BDR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ING Groep ING is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stagwell STGW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Qurate Retail QRTEB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: CECO Environmental Q1 Earnings

CECO Environmental CECE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 180.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $20.54 million from the same...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Li Auto Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Li Auto Inc LI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 167.5% year-on-year to RMB9.56 billion ($1.51 billion), beating the consensus of $1.44 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.47 or $0.07, above the consensus of $(0.10). Deliveries of Li ONEs jumped 152.1% Y/Y to 31,716 vehicles.
MARKETS
Benzinga

908 Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

908 Devices MASS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $2.76 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Holly Energy Partners Q1 Earnings

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was down $6.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Formula One Group#Travelcenters Of America#Frontier Communications#Orthofix Medical Ofix#Hyzon Motors Hyzn#Liberty#Calumet Specialty Clmt
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Benzinga

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Urges Elon Musk To Support 'Non-Intrusive' Anti-COVID Tech

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin has urged Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk to support “non-intrusive” anti-COVID technology. What Happened: Buterin tweeted his request to Musk after the billionaire entrepreneur laughed at Deep Instinct founder Dr. Eli David's joke that Musk should buy the World Health Organization from Microsoft Corporation MSFT founder Bill Gates to “make it about health.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
131K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy