5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2022

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cigna Corporation CI to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $43.41 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.4% to $253.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Dropbox, Inc. DBX reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Dropbox shares gained 2.1% to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goodyear Tire shares slipped 0.2% to $13.58 in after-hours trading.
  • Block, Inc. SQ reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. Bitcoin revenue was $1.73 billion, down 50.1% year over year. Block shares, however, jumped 8.4% to $103.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. UAA to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion before the opening bell. Under Armour shares dropped 0.6% to $14.20 in after-hours trading.

Benzinga

Why Vroom Shares Are Surging Today

Vroom Inc VRM reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 56.3% year-on-year to $923.77 million, beating the consensus of $878.13 million. Ecommerce revenue jumped 59.9% Y/Y to $675.4 million, and Ecommerce Unit Sales rose 26% Y/Y. Revenue from Wholesale rose 18.6%, and Texas Direct Auto (TDA) segment increased by 18.2%. The...
STOCKS
