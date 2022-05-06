5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cigna Corporation CI to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $43.41 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.4% to $253.00 in after-hours trading.
- Dropbox, Inc. DBX reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Dropbox shares gained 2.1% to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goodyear Tire shares slipped 0.2% to $13.58 in after-hours trading.
- Block, Inc. SQ reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. Bitcoin revenue was $1.73 billion, down 50.1% year over year. Block shares, however, jumped 8.4% to $103.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. UAA to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion before the opening bell. Under Armour shares dropped 0.6% to $14.20 in after-hours trading.
