Cell Phones

Corsair HS65 Surround gaming headset $80

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Corsair has this week added a new gaming headset to its range in the form of the Corsair HS65 Surround. The lightweight aluminum reinforced construction of the headset is complemented by plush memory foam for extra comfort during longer gaming sessions. The HS65 also features Sonarworks SoundID technology allowing you to...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Community Policy