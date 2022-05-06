ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners to stop losing streak in game against the Rays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (16-10, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-14, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (2-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-0, .64 ERA, .93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Rays +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners enter a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of four straight games.

Seattle is 7-3 at home and 12-14 overall. The Mariners have hit 26 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Tampa Bay is 16-10 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Rays have a 10-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with five home runs while slugging .505. J.P. Crawford is 14-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .301 for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 11-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .209 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

LINE: Yankees -165, Rangers +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series. New York is 9-3 in home games and 17-7 overall. The Yankees are fourth in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Twins host the Athletics, aim to extend home win streak

LINE: Twins -186, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a seven-game home winning streak. Minnesota is 16-11 overall and 9-4 at home. The Twins have hit 29 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play. Oakland...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
FOX Sports

Reds head into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their nine-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Taylor Walls not in Rays' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Walls is being replaced at third base by Isaac Paredes versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 76 plate appearances this season, Walls has a .203 batting average with a .657 OPS, 1 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Red-Hot Rays Continue Winning Ways on Margot's 3-Run Homer in 9th to Beat Mariners

SEATTLE, Wash. — Back and forth. Back and forth. That's how it went all night Friday with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners. Five lead changes weren't enough. And in the end, this wild see-saw game was won when Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot, who's been swinging a hot bat with a hit in every game this month, drilled a three-run homer into the seats in left center in the ninth inning to give the Rays an 8-6 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Sunday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torrens is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. Our models project Torrens for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Chris Mazza
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Matt Festa
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
Manuel Margot
The Associated Press

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Angels host the Nationals on 6-game home win streak

Washington Nationals (9-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-10, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Astros look to keep home win streak going, host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (8-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (17-11, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mets release second baseman Robinson Canó

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. The move comes a week after the slumping Cano was designated for assignment despite nearly $45 million remaining on his contract. The Mets announced the news in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Tampa Bay Rays
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: MLB does rain dance, Rays rolling on road

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. A day after six games were rained out, the weather could still cause scheduling problems in some places this weekend. The Royals-Orioles game in Baltimore and Rangers-Yankees in New York were called off and set to be made up Sunday as part of doubleheaders. But rain is the forecast for both places Saturday and could make it tough to play the entire series.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Country
France
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets. Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Athletics come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

LINE: Twins -187, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their eight-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is 10-4 at home and 17-11 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236. Oakland has...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Rays play the Mariners after Arozarena's 4-hit game

LINE: Rays -126, Mariners +107; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners after Randy Arozarena had four hits on Friday in an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Seattle has a 12-15 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Mariners have...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy