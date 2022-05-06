ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers (17-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-15, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Braves: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 12-15 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

Milwaukee has a 17-8 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.18 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .270 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has five doubles and eight home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 12-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

