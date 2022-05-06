ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros host the Tigers, aim to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Detroit Tigers (8-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 4.15 ERA, .97 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -197, Tigers +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Houston is 15-11 overall and 6-4 in home games. The Astros have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 8-16 overall and 5-9 in home games. The Tigers are 0-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs while slugging .627. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

LINE: Yankees -165, Rangers +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series. New York is 9-3 in home games and 17-7 overall. The Yankees are fourth in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Reds head into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their nine-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson sitting for Tigers on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Torkelson will move to the bench on Friday with Jonathan Schoop starting at second base. Schoop will bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. numberFire's models project Schoop for 7.9 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo sitting for Tigers Saturday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Baddoo is being replaced in center field by Derek Hill versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 52 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .149 batting average with a .465 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Phillies enter matchup against the Mets on losing streak

LINE: Mets -140, Phillies +119; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game slide when they take on the New York Mets. Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
FOX Sports

Rangers take win streak into game against the Yankees

LINE: Yankees -235, Rangers +194; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees. New York is 17-7 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees are 6-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.
ARLINGTON, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Astros look for an ace pitching performance vs. Tigers

Without Lance McCullers Jr. serving as a viable No. 2 behind ace Justin Verlander, the Astros needed the type of pitching performance right-hander Luis Garcia delivered on Friday. Garcia completed seven innings for the third time in his career and matched his career high with nine strikeouts in the Astros’...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Astros' Yuli Gurriel sitting Sunday

The Houston Astros did not list Yuli Gurriel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gurriel will take the afternoon off while Niko Goodrum covers first base and bats seventh. Our models project Gurriel for 498 more plate appearances this season, with 13 home runs, 61 runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Astros 197#The Houston Astros#The Detroit Tigers
FOX Sports

Dodgers aim to keep win streak going against the Cubs

LINE: Dodgers -201, Cubs +170. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 4-9 in home games and 9-16 overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318. Los...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jeremy Pena sitting for Astros Sunday

The Houston Astros did not list Jeremy Pena as a starter for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pena will take the afternoon off while the Astros bring Aledmys Diaz in to start at shortstop. Diaz will bat sixth. Pena is having an exciting rookie season, with 6 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Athletics come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

LINE: Twins -187, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their eight-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota is 10-4 at home and 17-11 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236. Oakland has...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets. Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Cardinals face the Giants leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (15-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-12, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy