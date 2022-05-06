ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Padres

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Miami Marlins (12-13, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (17-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Marlins +108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of five in a row.

San Diego has a 17-9 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Padres are 10-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has gone 6-7 in home games and 12-13 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .324 batting average, and has five doubles, three triples, four home runs, seven walks and 19 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

