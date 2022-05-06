ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox host the White Sox to open 3-game series

 2 days ago

Chicago White Sox (10-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-16, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, White Sox +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston is 10-16 overall and 4-6 at home. The Red Sox are 4-12 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has gone 7-6 in home games and 10-13 overall. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .355.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-31 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has three home runs, a walk and eight RBI while hitting .312 for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 10-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

