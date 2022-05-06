ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds head into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their nine-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 10-13 overall and 5-6 at home. The Pirates have a 7-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has four home runs, 12 walks and seven RBI while hitting .247 for the Reds. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with four home runs while slugging .536. Michael Chavis is 6-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .235 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Giants aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (14-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-11, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Twins host the Athletics, aim to extend home win streak

LINE: Twins -186, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a seven-game home winning streak. Minnesota is 16-11 overall and 9-4 at home. The Twins have hit 29 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play. Oakland...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Yoshi Tsutsugo enters Pirates' Game 2 lineup Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In order, the Pirates will roll out Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Daniel Vogelbach, Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo, Jack Suwinski, Andrew Knapp and Cole Tucker versus Reds opener Dauri Moreta. Michael Chavis, Josh VanMeter, Jake Marisnick and Roberto Perez, who started in Game 1 of the doubleheader, are all out of the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Reds host the Pirates to start 3-game series

LINE: Pirates -119, Reds -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series. Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Pittsburgh is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hayes will rest on Sunday with Michael Chavis starting at third base. Chavis will bat third versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. numberFire's models project Chavis for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Daniel Duarte
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Donovan Solano
FOX Sports

Astros look to keep home win streak going, host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (8-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (17-11, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mets release second baseman Robinson Canó

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. The move comes a week after the slumping Cano was designated for assignment despite nearly $45 million remaining on his contract. The Mets announced the news in...
MLB
numberfire.com

Matt Reynolds starting for Reds in Saturday's Game 2

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In order, the Reds will roll out Tyler Naquin, Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham, Mike Moustakas, Colin Moran, Kyle Farmer, TJ Friedl, Reynolds and Aramis Garcia versus Pirates starter Mitch Keller. Tyler Stephenson and Albert Almora Jr., who started in Game 1 of the doubleheader, are both out of the lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Cincinnati Reds#The Pittsburgh Pirates
FOX Sports

Orioles begin 3-game series with the Royals

LINE: Orioles -119, Royals +101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday to open a three-game series. Baltimore has a 10-15 record overall and a 7-6 record at home. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Dickerson is being replaced in right field by Dylan Carlson versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 52 plate appearances this season, Dickerson has a .188 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Braves take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

LINE: Braves -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Atlanta has a 7-8 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Braves have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Cardinals face the Giants leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (15-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-12, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham sitting for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Tommy Pham in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pham will take the afternoon off while Albert Almora Jr. starts in centerfield and bats eighth. T.J. Friedl will cover left field. Our models project Pham to make 464 more plate appearances...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles. 1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden...
NFL
FOX Sports

Reds and Pirates meet in series rubber match

LINE: Reds -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Cincinnati is 4-23 overall and 2-8 in home games. The Reds have a 3-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy