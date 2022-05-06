ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins host the Athletics, try to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Oakland Athletics (10-15, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-0); Twins: Josh Winder (1-0, 2.20 ERA, .80 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -183, Athletics +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Oakland Athletics.

Minnesota is 8-4 at home and 15-11 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Oakland has a 4-9 record at home and a 10-15 record overall. The Athletics have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles and eight home runs for the Twins. Max Kepler is 10-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse ranks third on the Athletics with a .312 batting average, and has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 14 RBI. Chad Pinder is 9-for-22 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (right middle finger), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

