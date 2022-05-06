ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dave Chappelle Attacked During Standup Performance

By codymcintosh
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Chappelle was attacked on Tuesday during a performance at The Hollywood Bowl. On May 3rd, Chappelle was doing something he’s done probably thousands of times. This time, it wasn't business as usual. At some point during the set, Chappelle was tackled by a man, identified in news...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Howard Stern: Will Smith should've been treated like the Dave Chappelle attacker

Reflecting on his stint on America's Got Talent, Stern said this morning of a man tackling Chappelle during his Netflix Is a Joke Fest performance at the Hollywood Bowl: "I always thought it’s these live shows and everything, it’s crazy because people are getting nuttier and nuttier and they’re going to use these opportunities to attack people." Stern added: “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle — as soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him back stage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They f*cking beat the shit out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn’t know what to do about Will Smith."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
goodmorningamerica.com

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles

Comedian Dave Chappelle was rushed and tackled by an individual while onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night during Netflix's first-ever live comedy festival. Chappelle, 48, and the individual appeared to tussle on the stage floor during the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, before the individual...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup#Academy Awards#Violent Crime#Nbc News#Friends
CinemaBlend

Chris Rock Cracks Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Is Attacked On Stage

Over a month after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage at the Oscars, you’d think that security would be tighter at live events and shows. Yet somehow there have continued to be incidents that see celebrities shocked in front of a live audience. The most recent attack on a live stage came during a stand-up set by comedian Dave Chappelle, and strangely enough Chris Rock was on hand to support his friend by cracking a Will Smith joke immediately after.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kevin Hart says it’s time for audiences ‘to get back to a place of respect’ after Dave Chappelle attack

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has called for more respect from audiences after comic Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him.Speaking on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hart commended Chappelle for dealing with the attack and continuing his performance.Hart, 42, told Mike Birbiglia, who is standing in for Kimmel while he has Covid: “Dave went back after that and finished doing...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

David Spade reacts to Dave Chappelle attack, reveals how Netflix informs him of potentially offensive jokes in his standup special

"Since the Will Smith incident, I feel there’s a change in the air," Spade tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Chappelle being attacked Tuesday night. "The invisible barrier between audience and stage has been broken. But clearly the grace period is over. I think all performers will hit first and ask questions later if someone comes at them. Even if it’s a juggler, you might get a bowling pin across the temple." As for his recently released first Netflix standup special, Nothing Personal, Spade says when asked if Netflix gives him notes or feedback: "If I really did something they didn’t like, they would tell me. I actually did something that night that I just did off the top of my head, and I don’t think they made me take it out. I think they said, “We don’t think that’ll work as well, but it’s up to you.” And I love that because ultimately people are gonna get mad at me, but they do shoulder some responsibility because they’re where people are seeing it. So they’re gonna get caught in the crossfire. And I ultimately took this thing out because I didn’t really love the joke. It was sort of offensive — way, way worse than anything in there. But what I did is riff to the audience about why I did that joke and how I thought of it on the way there and how it was so f*cking dumb of me to try to cram it in a special, and that was funnier to me than the joke. And so I like that element of it, but I thought it wasn’t worth it to take the hit on the joke."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle issues statement after ‘unfortunate and unsettling’ attack at Netflix stand-up show

Dave Chappelle has issued a statement after he was attacked on stage by an audience member at a stand-up event.The comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him.Immediately after, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene. Police later revealed that the man, who was identified as Isiah Lee, was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.Chappelle was not injured during the incident and is fully co-operating with the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Celebrities React to Dave Chappelle Being Attacked by Netflix Festival Audience Member: Chris Rock, Howie Mandel and More

Standing behind him. After Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl, many of his fellow comedians have shared their thoughts about what the incident means for performers moving forward. “Watching what happened to Dave last night confirmed my fear [of being assaulted]," Howie Mandel said during […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Letterman shares unexpected message for comedy fans after Dave Chappelle incident

David Letterman shared an unexpected message in reference to the Dave Chappelle incident during a comedy set.The TV interviewer was performing at the Netflix is a joke festival in Los Angeles on Friday (6 May) when he addressed the moment that saw Chappelle got attacked on stage.Chappelle was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday (3 May) when a man “lunged” at him. The attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene. Police later revealed that the man, who was identified as Isiah Lee, was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade”...
CELEBRITIES
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy