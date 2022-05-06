ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Eagle Festival at Mason Neck State Park on Saturday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason Neck State Park, 7301 High Point Rd., Lorton, VA 22079. May 7, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join us for a full day of live animal shows, hands...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
MARYLAND STATE
#Mason Neck State Park#Bald Eagles#Owls#High Point#Eagle Festival#Visitor Center Lawn
Inside Nova

A look inside the most expensive home for sale in Virginia

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A look at the most expensive home for sale in Virginia, a circa 1700s estate in Fauquier County. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
WUSA9

Rainy Saturday in DMV area brings downed trees and water rescue

WASHINGTON — Damage was wrought throughout the DMV area Saturday as several trees fell down during the rainy day. One by one, the weather toppled trees, falling on homes and cars in Northwest D.C. One tree fell on a home along the 7700 Block of 17th Street in Northwest. The second tree fell on a car along Macomb Street Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE

