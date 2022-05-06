ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more first-rounders in 2023 NFL Draft

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 4 days ago
Jalen Carter Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during a game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s Georgia football model is set to keep churning out NFL talent, developing talent while competing for championships.

The Bulldogs had a record-five first-round picks come off a historically dominant defense that allowed just 6.9 points per game in the regular season, the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.

• No. 1 Travon Walker, Jacksonville

• No. 13 Jordan Davis, Philadelphia

