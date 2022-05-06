Police search for driver in Mastic Beach hit-and-run

Police released new pictures to help their search for a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk.

Detectives say the driver of a dark colored SUV hit a pedestrian walking on Neighborhood Road, near Flower Road in Mastic Beach. It happened on April 21 at around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIP.