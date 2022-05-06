ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic Beach, NY

Police search for driver in Mastic Beach hit-and-run

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Police released new pictures to help their search for a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk.

Detectives say the driver of a dark colored SUV hit a pedestrian walking on Neighborhood Road, near Flower Road in Mastic Beach. It happened on April 21 at around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIP.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mastic Beach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mastic Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy