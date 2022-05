After watching Tyler Herro score 43 points in the first two games against them — on sizzling 15 for 27 shooting — the 76ers made a decision before Friday’s game: They’re not going to continue to allow the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year to beat them without mixing their defenses and making a more concerted effort to get the ball out of his hands.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO