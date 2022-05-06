ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk told investors he'd probably double or triple their money if they backed his Twitter buyout, report says

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who's buying Twitter for $44 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
  • Elon Musk told investors he'd probably double or triple their money if they backed his Twitter deal, The NYT reported.
  • He even told them they could see a return of five to ten times if all went well, a source told the newspaper.
  • Musk said Thursday he'd received a further $7.1 billion backing for his $44 billion takeover.

Comments / 22

Efaer
3d ago

LOL, funny to see all the cry baby liberals jump at a chance to bash a guy that they use to like. Funny how the "green" people hate the largest producer of electric cars. why is it that you all hate the man so much?? Is it because he is an African American?

Rex Mccrossin
3d ago

I'm glad Elon musk is taking over Twitter then people will have freedom of speech then all of Americans people will know the truth about Biden administration and the deep state and left wing and how they are destroy america and our constitution Way to go Elon thank you for standing up for America God bless you

What, Me Worry?
3d ago

If anybody can do it Musk can. Dems and Libs have made a very powerful and formable enemy. Even Soros doesn't have enough money or ball to buy Twitter.

