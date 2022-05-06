ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURIN – Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s upbeat, melodic entry for this month’s Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has become an anthem to the war-ravaged motherland. “Stefania” is the most-watched song on...

