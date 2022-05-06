ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

NE Ga police blotter: deadly crash in Banks Co, bank robbery arrests in Franklin Co

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
randy cofield

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Banks County, where a man who was adjusting a load on a utility trailer was struck and killed by another vehicle on Highway 441 near Homer.

Two suspects are in custody after two bank robberies in Franklin County, one last month in Lavonia and the other this week in Carnesville. 59 year-old Randy Cofield (pictured) is from LaGrange; 36 year-old Brandy Campbell is from Atlanta.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings: a 26 year-old man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a shooting on Jones Ferry Road in Elbert County. The Sheriff’s Office in Elberton was, at last report, still searching for a suspect in that shooting. A second shooting in Elberton resulted in injuries to a 34 year-old woman and a 31 year-old man, both of whom were treated at and released from Elbert Memorial Hospital.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a child porn suspect: 25 year-old Paul Kizito was booked into the Hall County jail after allegedly uploading images of child pornography onto a social media website.

Gwinnett County police have arrested two people they say broke into a man’s home in DeKalb County, stole his car, and kidnapped him before shooting at police officers. The home invasion happened in Doraville. 25 year-old Jesus Ruiz and 30 year-old Wendy Perez are identified as suspects in the case.

