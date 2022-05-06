Local government briefs: Tax notices in Athens, liquor referendum in Madison Co

athens city hall

Athens-Clarke County property assessment notices will be mailed today. Kirk Dunagan, Chief Appraiser in Athens, says payments—likely to higher for almost all property owners in Athens-Clarke County—will be due in December.

Madison County Commissioners will put a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on ballot: it will be decided by voters on November 8. If the referendum passes, restaurants in Madison County will be allowed to serve alcohol.

The Jackson County Commission will take up a recommendation from the Jackson County Planning Commission, which wants to require half-acre minimum lot sizes in unincorporated Jackson County.

There is a moratorium in Barrow County, where the City Council has pumped the brakes on issuing permits for new smoke shops in Winder.

Elbert County Commissioners are hearing that health insurance premiums for Elbert County government employees could climb by as much as ten percent, which would actually be smaller than last year’s rate of increase.

