Athens, GA

Local government briefs: Tax notices in Athens, liquor referendum in Madison Co

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
athens city hall

Athens-Clarke County property assessment notices will be mailed today. Kirk Dunagan, Chief Appraiser in Athens, says payments—likely to higher for almost all property owners in Athens-Clarke County—will be due in December.

Madison County Commissioners will put a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on ballot: it will be decided by voters on November 8. If the referendum passes, restaurants in Madison County will be allowed to serve alcohol.

The Jackson County Commission will take up a recommendation from the Jackson County Planning Commission, which wants to require half-acre minimum lot sizes in unincorporated Jackson County.

There is a moratorium in Barrow County, where the City Council has pumped the brakes on issuing permits for new smoke shops in Winder.

Elbert County Commissioners are hearing that health insurance premiums for Elbert County government employees could climb by as much as ten percent, which would actually be smaller than last year’s rate of increase.

Local government calendar includes A-CC Commission work session

An Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission work session is set for 5:30 this afternoon at City Hall in downtown Athens. With two weeks before election day and ten days remaining in the early voting period, there is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections. It’s set for 4:30 at Athens-Clarke County Police Department headquarters on Lexington Road.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
