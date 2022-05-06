Severe weather threat over for New Orleans Metro, scattered rain possible

Highs through Thursday will be near 90 to the low 90s. We do have some slightly drier air moving into the area, which will help our highs pop up a little more. Thankfully the heat index will not be quite as high with lower humidity. Lows Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs Tuesday will be near 90 to the low 90s. Lows Wednesday will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows Thursday will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight rain chance as an area of low pressure now off the East Coast begins to move our way. High pressure will build in before the low, and that's why we will have slightly drier air moving into the area. We will also have an upper high aloft which causes the air to heat up, and rain chances to go down for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slight rain chance Thursday, but 30% Friday and 40% this weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO