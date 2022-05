CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The conversation around the achievement gap in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools continues. Glen Stephens’ son John is nine-years-old and is in the third grade at Endhaven Elementary School. On the outside, they are a transracial family, Stephens and his wife are white and their adopted son John is Black, but their race doesn’t change the love and support they have for John.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO