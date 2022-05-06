ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Wimauma woman starts petting zoo during pandemic

ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7XY8_0fUqO37M00

A local woman in Wimauma decided to take on a new venture during the pandemic— a zoo!

Jenny Walker comes from an entire family of circus performers.

Prior to the pandemic she, her family and her animals traveled all over performing in different cities.

When all those came to a halt, she decided to let people come to her.

"We always used to kind of talk and dream and have these ideas. Oh my gosh, you have the facility, you have the animals, Jenny, you should have a petting zoo, a farm where the public can come and enjoy the animals, and you can share the love, share your animals with with with your community. And now I'm doing it and it's funny when one door closes another door opened," Jenny Walker, of Jenny's Zoo, said.

There are so many activities at the zoo, including a dog show every Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Plus tons of animals to see and other activities for the kids.

Learn more about the zoo here .

