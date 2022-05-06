Adidas CEO says no change to 2025 goals after Q1 hit by lockdowns

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Adidas' (ADSGn.DE) Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said nothing had changed on the German sportswear company's 2025 goals, after first-quarter results were dogged by lockdowns in Greater China.

Rorsted said that a double-digit sales drop in that market is possible in 2022, as a sudden recovery in China is unlikely, but he predicted strong growth in that market again in future.

He added that the war in Ukraine was not having a negative impact on consumers' willingness to buy.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.