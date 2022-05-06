ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 rescued from wreckage after vehicles collide on Broad Street

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

One person had to be rescued after a collision on North Broad Street early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles.

One person became trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued by crews.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

WBRE

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kingston Thursday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:00 p.m. in Kingston. The County Coroner’s Office tells Eyewitness News this crash was fatal. Traffic was down to one lane in the area […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Muhammad McBride In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Chester Corner Market, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Chester corner market Wednesday morning and then running into a home with children inside has been taken into custody. Police say 18-year-old Muhammad McBride has turned himself in. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m. CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety. Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside. Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman. Neighbors call the gunfire alarming. “All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said. The victim’s identity has not been released.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Wife Of Critically Injured Tow Truck Driver Pleads For Justice After Husband Got Ambushed On Job In Chester

CHESTER, Pa (CBS) — The family of a tow truck driver is pleading for justice after he was ambushed and shot on the job early Tuesday morning. On Saturday night, Jamie King remains in critical condition as Chester police search for his shooter. Nicole King says it’s a miracle her husband is even alive Saturday after Chester city police say someone upset after their car was repossessed pulled out a gun and started shooting.  “Motorcycle loving, tattooed sweetheart,” said Nicole King, who was holding back tears as she described her husband, Jamie. Her husband is a father of four who works for...
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Three Adults and Juvenile Arrested After Large Fight in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile following an altercation. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Franklin Street for a disorderly crowd complaint. Upon arrival, police observed a large crowd and a fight ensued. Police took several subjects into custody, 40-year-old Taurin Hammond, 28-year-old Chyanne Payne, 22-year-old Jasmine Watson-Brown, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. Following a brief investigation, police recovered an airsoft pistol.
