Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Departing rain showers

By Reece Cole
 4 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: You'll want to keep your rain gear handy this evening! Scattered rain showers are likely south of I-96, with rain moving out of West Michigan by tonight. Dry skies settling in for the rest of the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Plenty of sun is in store for Mother's Day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, the heat dial is cranked and turned up even further. High temperatures next week could reach the lower 70s to middle 80s. Due to next week's heat, there's a small chance of a pop-up shower or two each day. However, most of your week will be dry and sunny. Start making your outdoor plans now! For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly to partly cloudy. East northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

MOTHER'S DAY : Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

80 Degree temps move in the next few days

WEST MICHIGAN - After sunshine and temperatures in the 60s this weekend, we expect highs to climb into the 80s over the next few days. Normal highs have us in the upper 60s!. With high pressure in control over the Great Lakes, it will be difficult to get any precipitation over the next several days. That said, some residual high and mid level clouds may stream in from time to time, but the atmosphere looks to be too dry for rain to make it to the surface.
‘Extreme’ fire risk prompts Red Flag Warning for Northern Lower Michigan: What it means

A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Monday for all of Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, with fire risk extending into the Upper Peninsula. It’s all about fire risk. The Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of northern lower Michigan through 8 p.m. this evening. The combination of very dry air and vegetation, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will lead to dangerous wildfire conditions today.
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

