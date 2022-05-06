Tonight's Forecast: Departing rain showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: You'll want to keep your rain gear handy this evening! Scattered rain showers are likely south of I-96, with rain moving out of West Michigan by tonight. Dry skies settling in for the rest of the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Plenty of sun is in store for Mother's Day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, the heat dial is cranked and turned up even further. High temperatures next week could reach the lower 70s to middle 80s. Due to next week's heat, there's a small chance of a pop-up shower or two each day. However, most of your week will be dry and sunny. Start making your outdoor plans now! For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly to partly cloudy. East northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

MOTHER'S DAY : Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube