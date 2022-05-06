ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Periods of rain Saturday with wind chills in the 40s; cloudy and cool for Mother's Day

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says there will be periods of rain Saturday with highs only in the low-50s but feeling like the 40s with the wind chill. Mother's Day will be cloudy and cool with the chance for more showers.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy, raw and wet with periods of light rain. High of 52.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy and cool, a stray morning shower. High of 55.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High of 60.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 67.

