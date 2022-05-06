ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NYU Student Hit by Drunk Driver on East Houston Dies

boweryboogie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York University student who was hit early Monday morning by a drunk driver on East Houston Street died of his injuries, police announced yesterday. According to authorities, 21-year-old Raife Milligan, an Indiana...

boweryboogie.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Indiana Native Hit and Killed in New York City

NEW YORK CITY–A Jasper native who was hit by a drunk driver Monday morning in Manhattan’s East Village, has died. Raife Milligan, 21, was a biochemistry major, and was studying to be a doctor at NYU. News of his death came from a GoFundMe page that was set...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, TX
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Houston Street#Drunk Driver#New York University#Bellevue Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Recognize them? Police seek 4 in Queens shooting that injured 3 teens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week. The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy