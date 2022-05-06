Tropical Weather-Pacific

Severe weather will stretch from eastern Kentucky and. southern West Virginia to eastern Tennessee, the western. Carolinas, Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. tomorrow. The main hazards will be flooding downpours, hail. and damaging wind gusts. Farther north, a steady and soaking. rain is expected from central Indiana to Pennsylvania. Some.
A group of archaeologists has found evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. A new study featured in Science Advances says that the newly discovered Chile megaquake took place around 3,800 years ago. The quake was so terrible that it led to the abandonment of nearby coastlines for almost 1,000 years.
A 'non-earthquake event' triggered a report of a magnitude-4.0 earthquake Friday morning off the coast of Southern California, the USGS said. The earthquake report issued before 10 a.m. indicated the quake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People also reported shaking on the USGS Did You Feel It page.
A long-dormant underwater volcano near Antarctica has woken up, triggering a swarm of 85,000 earthquakes. The swarm, which began in August 2020 and subsided by November of that year, is the strongest earthquake activity ever recorded in the region. And the quakes were likely caused by a "finger" of hot magma poking into the crust, new research finds.
The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) and the US Geological Survey (USGS) believe there is no need to be concerned over the following 20 earthquakes detected in central Idaho in the previous week, with two occurring over the recent 24 hours. Experts claim that these are only residual effects following the...
The Nicaraguan government warns the public to continue to remain vigilant following the earthquake. A 6.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale erupted in the Pacific Ocean near a fishing village on Nicaragua's western coast recently. Geological authorities have not issued a tsunami warning but the Nicaraguan government claimed there...
Scientists have discovered an “unusual” new species of deep-sea jellyfish living in the waters off the California coast. The creature, a type of Atolla jellyfish, was discovered by scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). It lives in the so-called midnight zone of the ocean – between one and four kilometers deep – a mysterious region where light only comes from animals that produce it themselves and the pressure reaches 5,580 pounds a square inch.
The Crazy Ways Volcano Eruptions Affect Weather, Agriculture, and Cities. Volcano eruptions are lethal agitations caused by high temperatures emanating from the earth’s crust. These eruptions come off the mouth of volcanoes in the form of lava, along with dangerous gases and sharp particles of volcanic glass and rock. Volcano eruptions bring adverse threats to humans; affecting the weather conditions, agriculture, food security, and even cities.
Clouds that form in the frosty air above Antarctica are different in the way that water and ice interact inside them, a new study reveals – and that in turn changes how much sunlight they reflect back into space, which is important for climate change models. Through a combination...
————— 623 FPUS55 KMSO 062055. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms until. early morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Some. thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the. 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Chance. of precipitation near...
El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the climate pattern involving warming or cooling sea surface temperatures in the Pacific, has immense influence on the formation of tropical cyclones globally. A new study involving Florida Tech shows that in the Bay of Bengal, that influence is geographically confined, a discovery that should help extend the lead time of seasonal predictions for cyclones that form in that region.
Extreme weather events can exert profound impacts on society, economy and environment. However, short instrumental data limits our understanding of their mechanism and the evaluation of climate models. The time resolution in traditional paleoclimate studies is usually in months or even longer time, which makes it impossible to reveal extreme...
Using future projections from the latest generation of Earth System Models, a recent study published in Science Advances found that most of the world's ocean is steadily losing its year-to-year memory under global warming. Compared with the fast weather fluctuations of the atmosphere, the slowly varying ocean exhibits strong persistence,...
A study of two powerful earthquakes in adjacent areas off the Alaska Peninsula in 2020 and 2021 shows a connection between the two. It also suggests they may be a part of an 80-year rupture cascade along the fault. The research was published today by the journal Science Advances in...
