Tropical Weather-Pacific

Scientists have discovered an “unusual” new species of deep-sea jellyfish living in the waters off the California coast. The creature, a type of Atolla jellyfish, was discovered by scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). It lives in the so-called midnight zone of the ocean – between one and four kilometers deep – a mysterious region where light only comes from animals that produce it themselves and the pressure reaches 5,580 pounds a square inch.

WILDLIFE ・ 16 DAYS AGO