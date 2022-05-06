ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Pacific

KULR8
 2 days ago

There is no Eastern Pacific tropical discussion at this time. As of...

KULR8

The Nation's Weather

Severe weather will stretch from eastern Kentucky and. southern West Virginia to eastern Tennessee, the western. Carolinas, Alabama, Georgia and southeastern Mississippi. tomorrow. The main hazards will be flooding downpours, hail. and damaging wind gusts. Farther north, a steady and soaking. rain is expected from central Indiana to Pennsylvania. Some.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

‘Non-Earthquake' Event Triggered Report of Quake Off Southern California Coast, USGS Says

A 'non-earthquake event' triggered a report of a magnitude-4.0 earthquake Friday morning off the coast of Southern California, the USGS said. The earthquake report issued before 10 a.m. indicated the quake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People also reported shaking on the USGS Did You Feel It page.
AVALON, CA
sciencealert.com

Record-Breaking Earthquake Swarm Hits Antarctica as Sleeping Volcano Awakens

A long-dormant underwater volcano near Antarctica has woken up, triggering a swarm of 85,000 earthquakes. The swarm, which began in August 2020 and subsided by November of that year, is the strongest earthquake activity ever recorded in the region. And the quakes were likely caused by a "finger" of hot magma poking into the crust, new research finds.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

An underwater volcano caused 85,000 earthquakes in Antarctica

A long-dormant underwater volcano near Antarctica may have erupted, triggering 85,000 earthquakes in the area. Research stations reported the swarm of earthquakes as early as August 2020. They lasted for several months, subsiding in November of that same year. Since then, researchers have been looking for the cause behind the earthquakes.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

‘Unusual’ deep-sea jellyfish discovered off California coast

Scientists have discovered an “unusual” new species of deep-sea jellyfish living in the waters off the California coast. The creature, a type of Atolla jellyfish, was discovered by scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). It lives in the so-called midnight zone of the ocean – between one and four kilometers deep – a mysterious region where light only comes from animals that produce it themselves and the pressure reaches 5,580 pounds a square inch.
WILDLIFE
a-z-animals.com

The Crazy Ways Volcano Eruptions Affect Weather, Agriculture, and Cities.

The Crazy Ways Volcano Eruptions Affect Weather, Agriculture, and Cities. Volcano eruptions are lethal agitations caused by high temperatures emanating from the earth’s crust. These eruptions come off the mouth of volcanoes in the form of lava, along with dangerous gases and sharp particles of volcanic glass and rock. Volcano eruptions bring adverse threats to humans; affecting the weather conditions, agriculture, food security, and even cities.
AGRICULTURE
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 623 FPUS55 KMSO 062055. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms until. early morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Some. thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the. 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Chance. of precipitation near...
MISSOULA, MT
Phys.org

New research on Pacific climate pattern may lead to improved cyclone forecasting

El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the climate pattern involving warming or cooling sea surface temperatures in the Pacific, has immense influence on the formation of tropical cyclones globally. A new study involving Florida Tech shows that in the Bay of Bengal, that influence is geographically confined, a discovery that should help extend the lead time of seasonal predictions for cyclones that form in that region.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Land snail shell: A recorder of weather scale precipitation events

Extreme weather events can exert profound impacts on society, economy and environment. However, short instrumental data limits our understanding of their mechanism and the evaluation of climate models. The time resolution in traditional paleoclimate studies is usually in months or even longer time, which makes it impossible to reveal extreme...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

World's ocean is losing its memory under global warming

Using future projections from the latest generation of Earth System Models, a recent study published in Science Advances found that most of the world's ocean is steadily losing its year-to-year memory under global warming. Compared with the fast weather fluctuations of the atmosphere, the slowly varying ocean exhibits strong persistence,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Major 2020 Alaska quake triggered neighboring 2021 temblor

A study of two powerful earthquakes in adjacent areas off the Alaska Peninsula in 2020 and 2021 shows a connection between the two. It also suggests they may be a part of an 80-year rupture cascade along the fault. The research was published today by the journal Science Advances in...
ALASKA STATE

