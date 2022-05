The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, accounts for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent weekly numbers provided by the CDC COVID data tracker.

