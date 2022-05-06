Oneida County is looking to save money by reviewing tax structure. What you need to know

A $400,000 home outside of Atlanta, Georgia, has a yearly tax burden of $2,400, yet in Oneida County, New York, a $185,000 home's tax burden is 2.5 times higher: $6,000 a year.

This is the claim Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made last month during his annual State of the County address. He'd been talking with someone he knows who lives in the Atlanta area, and they noted the discrepancies in the two regions' yearly tax bills.

Picente has used the tax differences between the homes to announce an inspection of the tax structure on all levels of government. James Genovese, planning commissioner, is tackling the project.

“We are clearly missing something,” Picente said in April.

Looking at Oneida County tax structure

Genovese said his office has already started reviewing all 300 of the county’s taxing jurisdictions, including highway, school and lighting jurisdictions.

The Oneida County Planning Department will study what money is coming in, where it is going and determine if it is proficient to continue with it in the long term, he said.

“You can look at it as an inventory,” Genovese said, describing the county tax inspection. “... You can look at it as a roadmap.”

This is the first time the county has made an internal plan for all taxing jurisdictions.

The project, which is already underway, will look to make county taxes more effective, all the while being less expensive.

Genovese said it will take 6-10 months to complete.

It will be up to the various municipalities and taxing jurisdictions to implement any potential changes that may come up in the inspection.

They have to do the hard work, Picente said, adding the county will give them the road map.

Conserving through consolidation

Beyond looking to save money through an inspection of the tax structure across all jurisdictions, Picente also is looking for municipalities to conserve money through consolidation — He may even pay them to do it.

During his April address, Picente said the county would pay a municipality twice the amount saved, if it truly made consolidations.

“There’s got to be more to it,” he said of the consolidation, noting it could not simply be cutting around the edges.

Picente further stated the consolidation efforts also could include the 15 school districts within the county.

New Hartford's consolidation success

Perhaps the most recent show of consolidation occurred a few years ago in New Hartford, when the town and village courts merged to gather and consolidate with other town offices in the new New Hartford Town Hall in the former Gander Mountain building in The Orchards.

The two courts merged in April 2018, a move officials said would save the village of New Hartford $10,000 a year.

New Hartford had been looking for a space to consolidate its town offices for several years — The town had been paying the village for use of its offices. The new town hall opened near the end of 2018, with departments consolidating within it over the next year.

Every department in town was brought under one roof through the move, with the exception of the town’s highway department trucks, which stayed at their New Hartford Street location.

New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul Miscione, who ran the town during the recent consolidation, said the town has experienced massive savings by combining the two court systems and bringing all the town offices under one roof.

Miscione said the town is saving $100,000 to $150,000 yearly.

“It’s going really well with our utility costs,” Miscione said, adding the consolidation also helped with saving on payroll and alleviating confusion among residents over which court they needed to go to.

