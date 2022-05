During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.

