Bees are among the most important pollinators on earth. They pollinate not only plants with beautiful flowers, but also many crops. But despite the insects' great importance for humans and nature, their population is declining. Researchers cite various possible causes for this, including pesticides. This factor has now been investigated in a study by an international research team with the participation of the Julius-Maximilians-University (JMU) Würzburg. They found that pesticides are probably a major factor in the reproduction of bees.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO