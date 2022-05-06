Penn Hills School District plans to ban cell phones next year for some students

PENN HILLS (KDKA) -- A major change will be coming next school year for students in the Penn Hills School District.

The district has decided to make a move regarding cell phones in an effort to keep students attentive and mentally healthy.

Students at the high school won't be allowed to use their phones at all while in school.

The district's high school principal says that due to the recent success found by not allowing phones for students at the Linton Middle School, the district has decided that no phones will be used, seen, or even heard during school hours at the high school next year.

At Tuesday's board meeting, leaders decided to purchase Yondr pouches for all students to store their phones and other devices in.

The district says prior to students entering the building, their phone will be stored and secured in the pouch and won't be able to get it back and unlock it until the end of the school day.

Yondr pouches have been around since 2014 and are typically used to create phone-free spaces for libraries, shows, and even courthouses.

The district is making this move for a number of reasons, including:

To keep students from being distracted

Social media issues, which they say has been linked to depression, anxiety, and poor sleep

Stronger student engagement in classes

To allow better face-to-face communication

The change will take place at the beginning of next school year.

