ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Yellowstone Will Never “Super Erupt” Again – SORRY!

By Glenn Woods
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many things you have been told, over and over again, that are just not true. We are overdue for an eruption. Those earthquake swarms we see every year are getting worse. It's due to man caused climate change or the signs of the end times predicted in the bible,...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 11

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Shocking: Could a Yellowstone Eruption Be Bigger Than We Thought?

I know it is not the best routine for bedtime. But, I have been hooked on watching shows like "Ancient Aliens" and "Ghost Adventures" right before bedtime. Why? That is a good question. I don't know why. I do know that, for some weird reason, it calms me down. Drifting off to sleep to the people talking of aliens or ghosts doesn't bother me. But, drifting off to sleep to people talking of possible apocalyptic scenarios, has me wide awake. When it comes to the end of the world, my mind cannot stop thinking about all the different ways the human race might get wiped out. Maybe that has a lot to do with the fact that one of the most plausible extinction events could take place in our own backyard.
BUSINESS
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Volcano#Eruption#Earthquake#Humaity
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over

Have we learned nothing? I mean, how dumb can you be? The answer is always the same… very dumb. Continuously, time and time again, people visiting National Parks insist on putting themselves in harms way for no good reason. Why in God’s green Earth would a person ever approach a bison? A wild bison. I ginormous beast of the field that will thinking nothing of running you over like a Mack Truck. And now, with the parks beginning to reopen, […] The post Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Wake Up Wyoming

A Massive Airplane Mistakenly Landed at A Tiny Wyoming Airport

We all want to be remembered for something. Hopefully something great. For pilot Lowell Ferguson, it's an embarrassing mistake. But at least in the end he embraced the teasing. Pilot, Lowell Ferguson realized his mistake moments before touchdown. Obviously this runway was too short. If he had gone any farther...
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

Poop on public lands a problem in Montana

“Go before you go.” That’s the advice Glacier National Park’s Bradley Blickhan has for hikers heading up a trail. Translation? Go to the bathroom before you go on your adventure. “We have a staff of wilderness rangers, and part of their job is to take care of these structures,” Blickhan said. “But we’re finding it […] The post Poop on public lands a problem in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

Lots ‘o Snow On The Way

The system moving through this weekend will be a boon to the resorts that are still open and a blessing to our snow pack. Snow is expected to fall on Mt. Bachelor from this morning right through till Monday morning. During that time period the mountain could see as much as 15-25" accumulate. This will pose a challenge to those traveling in and through the mountains. Be prepared to face hazardous winter driving conditions in the Cascades through the weekend and into next week.
BEND, OR
1240 KLYQ

[WATCH] Tourists Approach Massive Grizzly in Yellowstone

It literally hasn't been a week since Yellowstone National Park began opening roads for the season, and we already have our first case of wildlife vs. human. Yellowstone National Park opened certain roads on Friday, April 15 and it seems tourist season is off to a rough start. There's a rule in YNP about staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and in a video posted on Instagram, you can clearly see that a few tourists violated that rule.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy