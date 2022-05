NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors are tempted by lower prices a day after the S&P 500 hit its lowest level in more than a year. The benchmark index rose 1.5% in the early going, a day after sinking 3.2%. Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, were back in the green. That helped push the Nasdaq composite up 2%. Apple and Microsoft each rose. High-end exercise bike maker Peloton dropped 17% after reporting much worse results than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.97%

STOCKS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO