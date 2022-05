NAPLES, Florida — Tom Peek is 82 and has been playing golf for over 50 years. He had never made a hole-in-one. Now he has two. Wednesday at Royal Palm Golf Club, Peek made an ace on the 91-yard No. 5, and followed that up three holes later with one on No. 8 from 112 yards. He used a 7-iron for both.

