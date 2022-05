Chipotle fans have wondered why the chain has never carried any form of dessert. Years ago, Redditors speculated that this fast food brand could never carry after-dinner treats due to the business model that emphasized quick use of ingredients, and in order to supply desserts, each location would need dedicated freezer space. The Takeout tackled this very same question — Chipotle originally had a very clear design in mind when it came to how they wanted to approach Tex-Mex fast food, and part of that image came with unshakingly forgoing breakfast menus and other fast food standards. That hadn't stopped the chain from experimenting with some sweeter items though.

