ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

Workshop Will Seek Public Input on North Eastham Master Plan

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTHAM – The Town of Eastham has announced the first of three public workshops on the North Eastham Village Center Master Plan. Members of the public who attend the meeting can provide feedback on...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Former Fairhaven Select Board Chair in ICU

NEW BEDFORD — Former Fairhaven Select Board Chair Dan Freitas is in the ICU at St. Luke’s Hospital after battling respiratory issues caused by asthma and drug addiction, according to a social media post by a family member. Freitas’ brother Eddie took to Facebook on Saturday to state...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

View from the top as Wachusett Dam opens walkway to visitors

CLINTON - DCR Division of Water Supply Protection opened the top of the Wachusett Dam for the public to access on Saturday. The walkway along the top of the Wachusett Dam was originally closed in the 1990s due to water supply security and public safety concerns. In recent years, DCR has been able to open the dam to the public for a day during the spring and fall. DCR Watershed Rangers were on hand to provide information regarding the agency’s watershed protection program, which is responsible for the protection of the metropolitan Boston water supply, including the Wachusett Reservoir and watershed area.
CLINTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Eastham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Eastham, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy