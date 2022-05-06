ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Wimauma nonprofit trains service dogs

A nonprofit in Wimauma is training service dogs for veterans and first responders.

Valor Service Programs train dogs for mobility assistance and PTSD. The dogs can also work in hospitals, VA systems and fire stations.

The dogs are trained to open and close doors, retrieve objects and help someone off the ground.

They can also watch for signs of anxiety, stress or frustration.

"We focus a lot on kind of our community and how we can help this area, whether it be veterans, first responders, dispatchers, all kinds of people, we want to focus on this community as much as we can," Carol Lansford, Executive Director of Valor Service Dogs said.

The dogs are in training for a year and a half to two years starting at eight weeks old.

You can apply to raise a service dog, volunteer at their facility or donate here .

