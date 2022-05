MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers were leading their playoff game against Washington Capitals on Saturday by 1-0 in the first period, but it did not last long. When it was all said and done, the Cats lost 6-1 in Washington. They now trail in their NHL Stanley Cup playoffs series 2-1. Caps goalie Ilya Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal. Samsonov made 29 saves, Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another and the Capitals blew out the Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Chants of “Sammy! Sammy!” gave way to “Ovi!...

