County cricket: Ben Stokes breaks sixes record in Durham century – as it happened

8.26pm BST

Roundup: Wells leads Lancashire reply after Sibley carries his bat

While Ben Stokes was causing carnage at New Road , rain brought proceedings to an early close at Old Trafford, but there was time enough for Keaton Jennings, with a tattooist’s eye, and Luke Wells, with a whitewasher’s, to put on an unbeaten 127 for Lancashire . Earlier Hasan Ali had picked up two wickets – without his punch down, fists-up celebration – and Matt Parkinson one, to bowl Warwickshire out for 315. Dom Sibley carried his bat for 142.

Essex ’s long-drawn out 403 on a moribund Chelmsford pitch burst into life when Simon Harmer appeared, biffing 54 in haste. Paul Walter made his maiden first-class century, despite a spell in the nervous nineties, eventually falling for 141.

Yorkshire wobbled to 81 for three in reply, a nightwatchman sparing Joe Root from facing the tricky final overs in his first county appearance since he resigned the England captaincy.

A last-wicket stand of 55 saved face for Gloucestershire ’s batters, Ajeet Singh-Dale and Jared Warner seeing opportunity where others saw only devil. Otherwise, it was the Mohammad Abbas show: line and length perfect, six for 45 in his purse. Hampshire ’s second innings then hit the rocks, 28 for four at stumps, as Mohammad Amir (three for 22) and Ryan Higgins (one for six, after top-scoring for Gloucestershire with 46) swarmed.

Northamptonshire were in similar strife at the Oval, though the steady hand of Luke Procter (61 not out) squeezed them past 150 – they closed on 154 for eight. Surrey had earlier limbered past 400 thanks to the pummelling efforts of Jamie Overton (59) and Gus Atkinson (an unbeaten 66).

In Division Two, Ollie Robinson got back into the groove in his first run-out for Sussex since he returned from West Indies with a back spasm and a flea in his ear from the England management. He bowled Sam Robson for a duck before plucking the leg stump of Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb, whose County Championship life continues to be tricky, and then removed John Simpson’s middle stump after a well-made 71. Luke Hollman (52) and Martin Andersson (41) then frustrated Sussex with a fruitful seventh-wicket stand.

At Sophia Gardens, Kiran Carlson (91) and Sam Northeast (84) sailed Glamorgan to near parity with Leicestershire from the doldrums of 63 for three, with Marnus Labuschagne hooking fatefully for 17 just before lunch.

Related: Ben Stokes breaks sixes record with devastating innings for Durham

7.43pm BST

The last word today, should go to Ben Stokes, after that epic episode of I’m-up-for-the job-hitting: “It was good fun. I think the game got set up very nicely by our top five. I just had to play the situation and then, once we got our last batting point, it was about trying to get as many runs as we could.

“Nearly hit six sixes in an over off Josh Baker? I knew as I hit the final delivery that it didn’t quite have the legs!

“Hopefully he (Baker) can use the experience. I know Richo (Alan Richardson, Worcestershire Bowling Coach) quite well so I’m sure he will get around him and make sure it doesn’t knock his confidence.

“It is an experience for everyone, and personally, I know what it is like, and just hope he doesn’t look into it too much.

“Do I know the records I’ve broken? Funny enough, Franky ((James Franklin) likes his records up in the dressing room when people achieve them so he just read them out.

“There are records you don’t know and people bring them up. You don’t play the game for stuff like that.”

Not a bad way to start! And with that, good night from me, and see you back here tomorrow.

Ben Stokes: showtime. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

5.12pm BST

With the rain continuing to fall at Old Trafford, Yorks 63-1 replying to Essex’s epic; Northants not far off having to follow-on, with Procter only having No.8 for company and the score 117-6 at The Oval; Northeast nearing his century (after Carlson fell for 91) in a plucky fightback by Glamorgan; Middx needing a wag of the tail and D’Oliveira and Barnard hanging on, it is time to write up.

4.49pm BST

A fifth, nay, sixth wicket for Mohammad Abbas at the Rosebowl. Odds on Warner and Singh-Dale preventing a seventh are low. 132-9

4.40pm BST

D’Oliveira and Barnard have had smashing starts to the season, but they’ll need to dig in even harder than usual at 110-4 facing Durham’s mighty 580. A quick peruse of the Div 2 averages (because I’m a geek like that) shows Dolly first, Barnard eighth, and a brand new entry at number 2.

4.26pm BST

KP going for maximum BTL scorn:

4.24pm BST

I laugh at your chocolate cake, a delicious fresh fruit platter offered up at Old Trafford where I suspect play is over for the day.

3.59pm BST

It’s raining as well now at OT, groundsheets pronged into the grass.

3.58pm BST

Teatime-ish scores

DIVISION ONE



Chelmsford : Essex 403 v Yorkshire

The Rose Bowl : Hampshire 342 v Gloucestershire 111-7

Old Trafford: Lancashire 127-0 v Warwickshire 315

The Oval: Surrey 401 all out v Northants 87-5

DIVISION TWO

Sophia Gardens : Glamorgan 217-3 v Leicestershire 320

Hove : Sussex 392 v Middlesex 156-4

New Road: Worcestershire 93-4 v Durham 580-6dec (STOKES 161, 88 balls, 8 fours, 17 sixes)

3.51pm BST

Something to mull over with your ginger snaps: ten of the driest Aprils have occurred this century,

And with that, the ball after Wells belts a four, the umpires have a chat are they’re off for bad light. Lancs 127-0, the first century opening stand for Lancs since 163 between Keaton Jennings and Al Davies at Headingley last year.

3.42pm BST

After a bit of bish-bash-boosh, from Simon Harmer, the Chelmsford faithful are put out of their misery: Essex all out 403. Three for Thompson, three for Bess. Now then, Yorkies.

3.34pm BST

I wish nothing but good things for Gloucestershire, but Division One is proving a challenge, with two draws and two defeats from their four games and this one swiftly going down the pan. Currently 105-7, Higgins gone for 46.



3.19pm BST

A rather glorious fifty from Kiran Carlson at Sophia Gardens, his second this year. Meanwhile, Luke Wells has also motored along to one here at OT, in fact Lancs seem to have notched up 93 at a good, brisk rate.

2.58pm BST

The skies are looking ominous here at OT, even with the floodlights on full.

2.57pm BST

Oh Division two, how we have neglected you since Stokes was out. At Sophia Gardens, Marnus’s match is getting worse, out for 17 after his 3-65 yesterday. Northeast and Carlson rebuilding nicely, in an unbeaten partnership of 81. Glammy 144-3.

A second wicket for Ollie Robinson at Hove , Peter Handscomb’s non-domination off the CC continuing, unfortunatley. Middx, currently 86-4.

And Worcestershire are being demolished with ball as well as bat. Matthew Potts 4-12 in a sorry 42-4.

2.49pm BST

In honour of Gloucestershire’s wild-flowers and vegetable garden, and Durham’s land left wild, I bring you Romeo’s petunias:

2.38pm BST

Wells has just brought up Lancashire’s fifty with a thumping off drive off McAndrew, his seventh four in 34.

Essex have suffered a mini-collapse , as Dom Bess picks up two more (including Walter for a career-best 141) at the Chelmsford thriller. Essex 339-7.

Oh, Northants: 30-3, in reply to 401. Young, Gay and Vasconcelos all back in the pavilion.

Oh, oh, Gloucestershire. Abbott, Abbas, Abbased: 54-5. Can Higgins and Lace save the day?

2.15pm BST

Ben Stokes is out

A rare moment of peace at New Road , the only sound coming from the cathedral bells, after Durham declare their innings on 580 for six following one of the most incendiary innings you’ll see from Ben Stokes - 161 from 88 balls - in his first outing since being named as England’s official Test captain. Like all good things it had to come to an end, Stokes eventually holing out after lunch attempting an 18th six and walking off to warm applause from the locals. Nay bother, his 17th - driven straight off Ben Gibbon’s first ball of the afternoon - had already secured the record for a County Championship innings, surpassing the 16 times that both Andrew Symonds (1995 Gloucs v Glam) and Graham Napier (2011 Essex v Surrey) sent over the rope. Five of the badgers came off a single over from Josh Baker in the morning, the sixth ball falling just short of the rope after a duff connection. And spare a thought for David Bedingham, whose excellent 135 was utterly eclipsed and on another day would be the headline performance. Fine catching from Worcestershire to send both of them packing but their task now is an uphill one. Good job they spent a day of their pre-season walking up the Malverns....



Ben Stokes leaves the field after being caught out for 161 runs. Photograph: James Marsh/REX/Shutterstock

2.10pm BST

A brisk stroll about Old Trafford to buy a windball for my nephew’s sixth birthday, from the man under the awning selling Lancashire gear. It’s chilly out. Luke Wells has continued hitting fours in exactly the same way through mid-off. on 28, while Keaton Jennings has curated 10 off 49 balls. Lancs 46-0.

1.06pm BST

Lunchtime scores

DIVISION ONE



Chelmsford : Essex 321-4 v Yorkshire

The Rose Bowl : Hampshire 342 v Gloucestershire 31-3

Old Trafford: Lancashire 18-0 v Warwickshire 315

The Oval: Surrey 401 all out v Northants

DIVISION TWO

Sophia Gardens : Glamorgan 58-2 v Leicestershire 320

Hove : Sussex 392 v Middlesex 44-2

New Road: Worcestershire v Durham 549-4 (STOKES 147 not out, 82 balls, 8 fours, 15 sixes)





1.02pm BST

And with that, it is time for lunch! Scores to follow.

1.01pm BST

Gingers of the world unite.

12.53pm BST

Ali's on-the-spot report on Stokes' sixathon

Aye chihuahua ... this has been some innings from Ben Stokes at New Road ... and we’re pretty sure it’s the fastest century by a Durham batsman in first-class cricket, coming from just 64 balls. Stokes strolled out in the third over of the day and 90-odd minutes later sits 131 not out from 74 balls, having smoked 14 (FOURTEEN) sixes and missed out on the hallowed six sixes in an over when he didn’t quite connect with the final ball from 18-year-old Josh Baker and it went for a one-bounce four. David Bedingham was 81 not out when Stokes arrived ... he’s currently 115 not out and Durham are 529 for four after 120 overs.



12.51pm BST

For your pleasure:

And to 18-year old Josh Baker - you’ll dine out on this, I promise.

12.43pm BST

That’s 46 runs for Stokes off his last eight balls....

12.42pm BST

Stokes century!

What can you say?! Five sixes in a row off poor Josh Baker, the sixth sailing flat but bouncing just before the rope. Ben Stokes, as a man once said of another allrounder, who writes your scripts?

12.38pm BST

Right, Division 2:

Ali is keeping you posted from Durham, where Stokes is duly writing his own fairy-tale with eight sixes and six fours in his 88 not out. Bedingham 111. Durham 482-4.

Sussex are all out, 392, with Shaheen Afridi collecting 3-97, and a fifty for George Garton. Middlesex lost Robson for a duck ( on his first run-out since returning from West Indies, chastised).

12.34pm BST

Atkinson (46) and Joverton (51) getting stuck in at The Oval, 368-8.

12.30pm BST

Not an ideal start for Gloucestershire...

12.25pm BST

Before we visit Division Two , Parky has picked up his third at Old Trafford: Warwicks 315 all out. Sibley, not out 142, the third time he has carried his bat for Warwicks, and the first time since September 2019. Keaton Jennings strides to the crease.

12.19pm BST

Fifty for Stokes!

Ben Stokes appears to have had his Ready Brek this morning, bringing up an unbeaten half-century from just 47 balls with five fours and three sixes - all but one of them utterly crunched. Poor old Ed Barnard has been launched in the direction of the hotel a couple of times to spark a conference out in the middle. And at the other end David Bedingham has just brought up his 13th first-class hundred from 120 balls, with 14 fours and one six. Beautifully correct innings from the right-hander, who started out on 69 first thing. Durham secure maximum batting points with ease, too, with the score on 438 for four in the 112th over.



Captain, my captain: Ben Stokes cracks another on the way to fifty. Photograph: David Davies/PA

12.02pm BST

After an hour’s play, a trip round the Division One grounds:

At Old Trafford, Dom Sibley looks like he is going to carry his bat, Warwickshire, 302-9. One difficult chance has gone begging this morning, a drop, Hannon-Dalby, at short leg

At Chelmsford , Essex grind on, Walter moves to his maiden first-class hundred. Well played! Essex 270-3.

Hampshire are all out at the Rose Bowl, for 342. Van Buuren 3-53, Amir 3-57. Roll-up for the Abbot, Abbas and Barker show.

And Northants are still fighting to grab the last two Surrey wickets, 315-8. Atkinson and JOverton have put on 44 for the ninth wicket.

A spring day’s work: Paul Walter reaches his maiden first-class hundred at Chelmsford. Photograph: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo/REX/Shutterstock

11.51am BST

A couple of early wickets at Surrey, where Atkinson has hit three fours in his 19 not out. A good spot by Gary:

11.27am BST

Ben Stokes is in!

And a wicket! Ben Gibbon picks up his second first-class victim as Scott Borthwick plays across one and is pinned in front of the stumps. Durham are 360 for four and the next man is getting a warm round of applause.



11.24am BST

Mind you, Hassan has a way to got till he tops Murali’s 66 in 6 matches in 1999.

Murali reigning supreme for Lancs. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA

11.19am BST

No extravagant celebration from Hassan Ali (after 22 Lancashire wickets, perhaps it is enough?), as McAndrew is lbw for 15. Warwicks 282-8.

11.10am BST

Morning from Worcestershire, where Durham resumed on 339 for three and have stepped on the gas already, David Bedingham slotting four fours from Ben Gibbon’s opening over to move into the 80s and overtake Scott Borthwick. More cloud cover today as Ben Stokes leans over the balcony to my right, no doubt taking in the majesty of Worcester cathedral over yonder.

11.06am BST

And we’re off, a gentle two runs coming off the first over from Tom Bailey.

10.59am BST

Love this picture from a hundred years ago today - the start of the 1922 cricket season. Striding purposely out of the Old Trafford pavilion are: captain Miles Kenyon, Frank Watson, Lol Cook, Ernest Tyldesley, Dick Tyldesley, Harry Makepeace, Walker Ellis, Cec Parkin, Peter Fairclough, Charlie Hallows and wicketkeeper Ben Blomley. With many thanks to Ken Grime and the Lancashire Heritage Foundation.

10.50am BST

Just spent fifteen minutes looking at the proofs of Paul Edward’s new book Summer Day’s Promise . It’s a belter for anyone who keeps the candle burning for county cricket - due out later this summer. Siddle up to him at Cheltenham and Southport and he’ll sign one for you too.

10.20am BST

At Old Trafford now, where both teams are in their semi-circles, stretching, and the weather is behaving itself, despite the scorecard displaying the weather in Manchester which says, now: light rain, next: light rain, later: light rain.

9.54am BST

Thursday's round-up

Among the first public pronouncements from Ben Stokes in his new role as England’s Test captain was a desire to bat at No 6 and thus maximise his impact as an all-rounder. As such, he plumped for the same berth when making his first appearance of the summer for Durham at Worcestershire .

On a tranquil opening day at New Road this meant sitting on the balcony of the Graeme Hick pavilion and watching others make hay in watery sunshine, however. The visitors won the toss and reached a commanding 339 for three courtesy of Sean Dickson’s third hundred of the season.

After Dickson’s organised 104 from 184 balls came unbeaten half-centuries for Scott Borthwick (80) and David Bedingham (69). Ed Barnard struck twice as the hosts plugged away dutifully – including England’s Alex Lees, bowled off the inside edge for 27 – while debutant Ben Gibbon claimed his maiden first-class wicket when South Africa’s Keegan Petersen edged behind on 50 in the afternoon.

Gibbon, a 21-year-old left-armer, signed for Worcestershire at the end of last season after combining league cricket in Cheshire with a job in construction. “It is hard graft and I’m happy not to have to do it any more,” he said at the time, perhaps not realising how challenging the pitches at New Road can be.

At muggy Old Trafford, Dom Sibley chugged to a selectorial elbow-nudging century, batting all day for his 118 not out. A combination of quite glorious drives, with the high elbow just so, and inelegant nudges, it was his first century for Warwickshire since he made twin hundreds against Notts in September 2019.

An inveterate fiddler between deliveries, adjusting waistband, trousers and box, Sibley looked in no strife against the Lancashire attack as, after a slow start, he stepped onwards, all that winter practise, and the decision not to tour with the Lions, coming to fruition. His hundred came with a squeeze into the offside, followed by appreciative banging of the balcony by his teammates and a sweaty hug with Chris Benjamin, who was lbw shortly afterwards for 47. Very nicely done: 227 balls, 13 fours.

Two hundred miles away, Rory Burns, another dropped England opener, was doing something similar, off 245 balls. Anchoring an innings for Surrey that did not get going at the other end until Sam Curran came in and, with a gentle evening murmur passing slowly around the Oval, hit Northamptonshire ’s Simon Kerrigan back over his head for six.

To complete the circle, Alastair Cook made an even slower hundred for Essex , after they rebuilt from the ruins of nought for one with the first 34 deliveries of the day Yorkshire sent down being dot balls. Cook faced seven bowlers during his second hundred of the year, including Joe Root, playing for Yorkshire for the first time since resigning the England captaincy.

A run-heavy day for Sussex against Middlesex , with yet another opening century, this for Tom Alsop, on loan this season to Sussex from Hampshire; while the 21-year-old Ali Orr was dropped three times, before being caught at slip on 99 just before tea. There was confused delight when Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 16. At the Rose Bowl, Felix Organ scampered to a hundred, and James Vince 78 for Hampshire against Gloucestershire . Mohammad Amir finished with three for 51.

At 152 for one, things were looking promising for bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire , but Glamorgan ’s Marnus Labuschagne grabbed three wickets with his part-time spin, as they lost six for 117 after tea.

9.54am BST

Scores on the doors

DIVISION ONE



Chelmsford : Essex 234-3 v Yorkshire

The Rose Bowl : Hampshire 310-8 v Gloucestershire

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Warwickshire 273-7

The Oval: Surrey 261-6 v Northants

DIVISION TWO

Sophia Gardens : Glamorgan v Leicestershire 285-8

Hove : Sussex 354-6 v Middlesex

New Road: Worcestershire v Durham 339-3





9.54am BST

Preamble

Hello! As I write this, there’s a distinct air of sogginess in the air, with rain forecast to sweep in from the north west later, pausing play at Old Trafford, Cardiff and New Road, but probably sparing the south.

The wait for Ben Stokes continues this morning, with Ali poised at New Road with his fountain pen. There, Sean Dickson made a compact hundred yesterday, precipitating a glut of runs from openers round the grounds, a doffed hat to Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Alastair Cook, Tom Alsop and Felix Organ.

Time just to wonder which of the games will spring a surprise, moving out of the regular trot of yesterday, into a canter.