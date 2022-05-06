Suspect, officer injured after shootout on Remington St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect and a Rochester police officer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shootout on Remington Street early Friday morning.

The suspect was ultimately arrested. Interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the suspect is known to police and was identified Friday afternoon as 32-year-old parolee Donovan Humphrey. He has been charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the report of a physical domestic situation.

“We respond to these types of calls very often,” Chief Smith said. “This came in as a domestic incident, and when the officers arrived on the scene, things escalated.”

The police chief said Humphrey shot at the officers upon initially approaching the residence, officers then returned fire. Officials say Humphrey ran out the front door, attempting to shoot at the officers again but due to his gun malfunctioning, no shots were discharged. Humphrey then dropped the weapon and fled on foot but was then quickly apprehended and taken into custody shortly thereafter, according to police.

“Every time an officer discharges their weapon, it is important we stay as transparent as possible,” Chief Smith said.

Authorities say neither Humphrey nor the officers were shot during the exchange of gunfire. According to police, Humphrey and officer’s injuries were not from gunshot wounds, and both are expected to survive.

Chief Smith said another officer was attacked by an unleashed dog during the altercation. The chief said the officer fired his gun at the dog. The dog has since been taken in by Rochester Animal Services for Treatment.

Officials said the firearm Humphrey used was a defaced .40 caliber handgun. He said three or four other people were inside the residence at the time of the shootout, indicating that not all of the people present were adults.

In a release, police indicate the suspect is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm due to two prior violent felony convictions. He is currently on parole for a seconds-degree manslaughter and second-degree assaults convictions from a 2007 murder on Fulton Ave., where Ajana Dortch was killed. Following those convictions, Humphrey was sentenced to 11-15 years in prison, with three years post release supervision and was paroled in June 2019.

In a separate incident in January 2021, Humphrey was arrested and indicted for assault in the second degree.

Additionally on Friday, the chief said there is body-worn camera footage, but did not indicate when specifically the redacted footage would be made public. He did say it would be at least “several hours” until the investigation on Remington Street wraps up.

“I think he [the suspect] started to shoot at them [officers] because he wanted to kill them,” Chief Smith said during Friday morning’s press conference.

Full Press Conference

(Remington Street Scene / Alec Richardson WROC)

(Remington Street Scene / Alec Richardson WROC)

(Remington Street Scene / Alec Richardson WROC)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.