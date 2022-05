PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Eyewitness News exclusive. Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect accused of opening fire at a bar, but police say he’s no ordinary suspect. Authorities believe he was on duty at the time for an organization working to combat shootings and crime. Police say 51-year-old Antonio Jardine was working that night for the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti Violence Network. Investigators say he was inside the bar when a fight broke out when he went for his weapon. In the end, two people were hit and Jardine allegedly fled in a van belonging to the network. On the job supposedly fighting Philadelphia’s...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO