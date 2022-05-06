ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Family mistakes coyote pup for a dog, takes it home

By CNN Newsource
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In April, a Massachusetts family took home what they thought was a lost dog, later realizing it was actually a coyote pup. The family called...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Coyote#Pups
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WRAL News

Pregnant mother undergoes laser surgery to save her twins

Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. Micah and Malachi Plumber just turned 1 — a major milestone for any child. Watching the adorable twins crawl, giggle and play with their older sister, Kinsley, it’s hard to believe they had a medical condition that required surgery when they were still in their mother’s womb.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Friends growing concerned over missing Raleigh bouncer

It’s been four days since a Raleigh bouncer has been seen or heard from. 41-year-old Robert Richardson’s friends wasted little time getting the word out about his disappearance. They posted up missing person flyers and are also spreading the word online. It started off as a fender bender...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fake meds from online sellers could prove dangerous to your pet

Seventy percent of U.S. families own a pet, according to the National Pet Owners Survey, and they are spending more money on their furry friends, including $10 billion on pet medications alone, according to a Pet Medications in the U.S. report. Shopping online for medication can expose consumers and their animals to knockoffs that either do not work or could be dangerous.
CARY, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

How to optimize cameras, lighting to keep your home safe

SEATTLE — Police say the pandemic changed how burglars are breaking into homes. Instead of break-ins mostly happening during the day when people used to be away at work, they are happening at night, too. Security cameras can be helpful, but despite their growing popularity, Seattle police say they...
SEATTLE, WA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy