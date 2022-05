SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As states across the country pass or move to pass laws criminalizing gender-affirming care for trans youth, Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) is doubling-down on his push for Senate Bill 107, which would make California a "refuge" for trans minors and their parents fleeing prosecution in other states. Alabama is the latest state to criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for youth, such as puberty blockers or hormones, which are often given to patients under the age of 19 under the guidance of a doctor. The law, entitled the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, went into effect on...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO