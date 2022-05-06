ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pirates Land First Pick In 2023 MLB Draft

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in league history, Major League Baseball conducted a draft lottery, which came live from the Winter Meetings in San Diego on Tuesday night. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pirates, Nats, A’s have best odds in Dec 6 MLB draft lottery. It was all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL

