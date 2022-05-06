ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T: If he wants his release, I say give it to him

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 4 days ago
Roderick Strong asked to leave the WWE which provoked a large number of reactions. One of them is the reaction of Booker T in the Hall of Fame Podcast. “I don’t know if they’re going to grant it or anything like that, I am nowhere near the...

Ember Moon
